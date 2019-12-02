Canxiety to Chemocurls: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre on Learning New Terms During Cancer Battle
At the We the Women Conclave hosted by Barkha Dutt, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Sonali Bendre and Lisa Ray talked about their battle with cancer and the various terms related to it.
Actress Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who were diagnosed with cancer last year, recently spoke about the new things they learnt while battling the disease. During an interactive session at We The Women Conclave, Sonali, who was accompanied by Tahira, talked about "canxiety".
Elaborating on the meaning of the word, she said, "Diagnosis of cancer was fine, but the idea of surgery and a scar was worrying. Somebody had written to me a term called canxiety. It was an amazing term, because when the time for that scan comes the anxiety that starts building up is canxiety."
Sonali added, "For me I didn't feel negative at that point in time. It wasn't very life-altering. But it has altered a lot of people around me in dynamic ways. I have to confess, I didn't think of any god when I got to know about cancer. I turned to myself, that made me believe God is within you."
An evening marked by remarkable stories of overcoming fear, never giving up and choosing to #SwitchOnTheSunshine! @tahirakashyap, @lisaraniray and I have so much in common and yet our journeys are so different and our own. The strength to overcome life’s curveballs lies within all of us. Keep the faith and you’ll find it.
Talking about Tahira, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy. During chemotherapy, she also lost her hair and went bald. As now her hair is coming back in the form of curls, she has no problem in flaunting her "chemocurls".
"When the hair comes back, they are curly. It's funny but I am liking it. I always had wavy hair," Tahira said.
According to Tahira, it's been a "life-changing experience. Anyone who goes through such an ordeal is a warrior".
