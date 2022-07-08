Capsule Gill: Akshay Kumar's First Look As Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill Leaks; See Here

Akshay Kumar is unstoppable! The actor is currently busy with the release of his new movie Raksha Bandhan but the internet has found a picture from one of his upcoming movies in which he donned the turban. Akshay is all set to bring the tale of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners on the big screen.

In the leaked picture, Akshay is seen standing at the Yorkshire field in the UK, looking at the far beyond. The actor sports a maroon turban and a thick beard. The film is seeming called Capsule Gill while Pooja Entertainment, which is backing the film, is yet to announce the official title of the film.

Akshay is filming the project in the UK. The untitled film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Akshay and Tinu had worked together in 2016’s Rustom. According to Variety, Pooja Entertainment blocked ‘over 100 acres (of the venue) for shooting’ and the film ‘could be the largest Indian production in terms of scale to take place in the U.K.’ The film is said to wrap by the end of August.

The Jaswant Singh Gill biopic is Akshay’s third film with Pooja Entertainment. The actor had recently signed Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan with Tiger Shroff. He had previously worked with the production house for Bellbottom.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently one of the busiest actors in the country. He is already gearing for his third film for the year — Raksha Bandhan. The actor plays the role of a doting older brother who is keen on marrying his sisters off before focusing on his life. The film deals with the subject of dowry. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

He will then appear in Ram Setu and Mission Cinderella. He also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Gorkha, and Untitled Soorarai Pottru remake.

