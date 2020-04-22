Captain America Aka Chris Evans Urges Fans to 'Adopt a Dog' During Coronavirus Crisis

Captain America star Chris Evans has an advice to everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic -- adopt a dog.

Evans adopted his canine companion Dodger in 2015.

Asked about the best ways to cope during self-isolation, he said everyone needs to get a rescue puppy because they are "missing out", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I would never subject anyone to advice that would come from me. There's nothing I can give you thats ... You know what my advice would be? Adopt a dog! Everyone should go out and get a dog. If you don't have a dog in your life, especially during this time, you're missing out," he told USA Today.

Is Dodger proving to him with comfort during these unsettling times He said: "Oh, yeah, absolutely. He doesn't leave my side."

Evans has been working on his scripts and promoting his latest series "Defending Jacob" He said: "A lot of that's put on hold right now. There's always a stack of scripts you can check out, but ... everything is kind of being punted months and months and I think a lot of people have other priorities."

Evans, 38, says he feels "lucky and blessed" to be with his family at this difficult time, but admitted everyone feels like they are "stuck" in a "disturbing wait-and-see pattern" to see how the pandemic will impact their lives going forward.

