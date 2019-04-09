English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Captain America: Beard or No Beard? 'Avengers Endgame' Cast Finally Answers Inevitable Question
At Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' press conference held in Los Angeles on Sunday, there was one long-raging debate that grabbed everyone's attention: Captain America's beard.
This image released by Disney shows Chris Evans in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
A funny thing happened between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War: Steve Rogers grew a beard. Need I remind you about the great beard debate which erupted soon after the trailer for Infinity War dropped? Following the events of Civil War, the clean-shaven Steve Rogers found himself a war criminal living in a foreign land.
So when he appeared in the Infinity War trailer with the beard, his facial hair generated more than 20,000 mentions on Twitter in the first seven hours of the trailer's release, according to social media research firm Fizziology. Marvel fans had absolutely lost their minds over the facial fuzz.
Once again, when the trailer for MCU's new film Avengers: Endgame released, Captain America's clean-shaven look officially sent fans into meltdown.
But enough about our opinions, what do the Avengers think?
At Marvel's Avengers: Endgame press conference held in Los Angeles on Sunday, while the cast refrained from revealing too much about the film, there was one long-raging debate that grabbed everyone's attention: Captain America's beard.
Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times caught the moment, in which the cast was asked to raise their hands if they preferred their fellow Avenger Chris Evans bearded, as seen in Infinity War, or clean-shaven, as seen in other MCU movies, including teasers for Endgame.
And, Evans' co-star Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark has a million dollar answer to that. Watch it here:
Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
The Avengers actors were asked to raise their hands if they preferred Bearded or Not Bearded Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/9O8BJq9fZj— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 7, 2019
IM WHEEZING THEYRE TALKING ABOUT PROSTHESIS BEARDED CAP FROM A1pic.twitter.com/hO3So85nKF— atibah (@scarlettsflash) April 7, 2019
Loading...
