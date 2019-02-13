English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Captain America Star Chris Evans in Talks For Antoine Fuqua's Reincarnation Drama Infinite
Actor Chris Evans is in talks to star in the film about a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as The Infinite.
This image released by Disney shows Chris Evans in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
Actor Chris Evans is in negotiations to star in Antoine Fuqua's reincarnation drama Infinite.
The project, which hails from Paramount Pictures, will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and John Zaozirny, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rafi Crohn will executive produce.
Based on D Eric Maikranz's best selling novel, The Reincarnationist Papers, the film centres on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as The Infinite.
To defeat an evil mastermind who wants to destroy the planet, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives, in order to defeat the villain.
The book has been adapted by Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock.
The actor also shared the news on Twitter, where he expressed a fake outrage over a magazine's use of his old unflattering moustachioed picture.
"This is clearly an act of aggression. There are literally hundreds of photos to choose from. What did I ever do to you, Canada?" Evans wrote in response to the news.
The 37-year-old actor had famously grown a moustache for his debut Broadway play, Lobby Hero. Evans is currently gearing up for Avengers: Endgame, which is expected to be his last outing as Marvel superhero Captain America.
The actor will also feature in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Michael Shannon.
