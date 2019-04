Captain America Star Chris Evans Opens Up on Desire to Start Family: I Want a Wife, I Want Kids

Hollywood star Chris Evans says he wants to get married and have kids. The 37-year-old Captain America star, who is enjoying the fan frenzy around his latest Marvel release Avengers: Endgame, says he likes the idea of having a family.“I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” he says in a wide-ranging interview with Men’s Journal.“I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s**t like that."Evans, 37, recently broke up with actress Jenny Slate, whom he met on the set of their 2017 drama Gifted.Talking about it, Evans admitted, "...She was just like, ‘Man, you’re not like what I thought you were going to be.'” “I can speak fluent bro, but I don’t consider myself one. I wear a hat, and I drink beer, and I like sports. But I was a big theatre dork in high school, you know what I mean?”In the same interview, Evans also opened up about his secret crush on Jennifer Lopez. The actor admitted that he was completely starstruck when he presented an award alongside Lopez during 91st Oscars.“I was just thinking, ‘Don’t be annoying, don’t be annoying, shut up Chris, just shut up. Don’t say anything, because you don’t know what to say,'” he says. “She’s been a major crush of mine for so long.”Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, released worldwide on Friday.Follow @News18Movies for more