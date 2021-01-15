Captain America to Return in Future MCU Project? Chris Evans Reacts

Reports are doing the rounds that Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will don the superhero costume once again in a future project/s from the Marvel Studios.

Deadline reported insiders saying that Chris' talks with the studios is headed in that direction to return as Captain America in at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film. Sources add it’s unlikely to be a new Captain America installment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr did after Iron Man 3, appearing in such films as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As the news spread, many Marvel fans rejoiced on social media.

Bringing back this iconic scene to Timeline As we just got the news of Chris Evans returning as Captain America #Endgame #MCU #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/TB8VJs9wnJ — Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) January 14, 2021

Chris Evans expected to return as #CaptainAmerica (or a version of him) in a future Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/fgxct2AoA3 — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) January 14, 2021

He Could Do this All Day. Here's my new #CaptainAmerica Returns video! https://t.co/kaMMQOH05u — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) January 15, 2021

Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff on their way to come back in the mcu to fix everything #ChrisEvans #ScarlettJohansson#CaptainAmerica #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/frSbdS7ACP — ⍟Lene⧗ (@miss_LulaMae) January 14, 2021

However, Chris was quick to react to rumours of his return as Captain America, as he wrote on social media, "News to me."

News to me‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Chris was last seen as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame (2019) which has his character getting old and handing over the baton to Sam Wilson aka Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie. How Chris might return to MCU is unclear and being worked out, but the options are unlimited.