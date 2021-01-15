News18 Logo

Captain America to Return in Future MCU Project? Chris Evans Reacts
1-MIN READ

Captain America to Return in Future MCU Project? Chris Evans Reacts

Captain America

Captain America

With rumours swirling around that Chris Evans is all set to return as Captain America in a future Marvel project, the actor has responded on social media.

Reports are doing the rounds that Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will don the superhero costume once again in a future project/s from the Marvel Studios.

Deadline reported insiders saying that Chris' talks with the studios is headed in that direction to return as Captain America in at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film. Sources add it’s unlikely to be a new Captain America installment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr did after Iron Man 3, appearing in such films as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As the news spread, many Marvel fans rejoiced on social media.

However, Chris was quick to react to rumours of his return as Captain America, as he wrote on social media, "News to me."

Chris was last seen as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame (2019) which has his character getting old and handing over the baton to Sam Wilson aka Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie. How Chris might return to MCU is unclear and being worked out, but the options are unlimited.


