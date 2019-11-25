Captain America Was Always Worthy of Picking Thor's Hammer, Confirms Marvel Studio Executive

Marvel fans were overjoyed to see Chris Evans' Captain America succeed in picking up Thor's hammer in Avengers: Endgame. The question revolving around Steve Rogers' worthiness was teased in 2015 in Age of Ultron where he was seen trying to lift the hammer and only managed to make it budge.

Following his success to lift it in Endgame fans wondered whether Rogers earned his worthiness or was always worthy. Now Marvel Executive Louis D'Esposito has stepped forward to confirm that Rogers was always worthy to lift it.

This was mentioned in his book titled Marvel's Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie. In the book he wrote, "I think one of the most special moments in this film is when Captain America picks up Mjolnir. If you remember from Ultron, they were all sitting around in the Avengers complex in Manhattan, and there's a party, and they're all a bit inebriated, and they're loose, and they're having fun, and they're all trying to pick up the hammer. It's Captain America's turn to try, and you look over to Thor's face, and he says, 'I think he might be able to do it,' but Cap doesn't pick it up. But Cap could've always picked it up. He didn't want to at that point because it would've not been right."

Joss Whedon, who directed the Age of Ultron, also teased this when he was asked why Captain America was not worthy following the release of the film. He had counter-questioned fans asking whether Rogers could not lift it or whether he stopped trying to lift it.

Kevin Feige had addressed the same theory in a Q&A on Reddit. There Feige stated that it was probable that Rogers chose to not lift the hammer so as to not rob Thor of his special moment as a worthy hero.

Well, now fans know the truth behind Captain America's Mjolnir lifting attempt from Age of Ultron.

