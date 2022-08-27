Captain: Arya Opens Up Shooting Days, Set Life

Actor Jamshad Cethirakath, popularly known as Arya, is geared up for the theatrical release of his highly-anticipated Tamil film, Captain. The upcoming sci-fi action film, which is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, is all set to hit the big screen on September 8. Ahead of Captain’s release, Think Music India released the official trailer of the Arya-starrer on YouTube on August 22.

Recently, the makers of Captain held a pre-release event for the film in Chennai. It marked the presence of the entire cast and crew of the upcoming film. In an interaction with media during the event, Arya spoke about facing quite a few difficulties while shooting for Captain. He revealed signing the film because of his faith in the director and his vision. The 41-year-old actor also jokingly said that Shakti Soundar Rajan tried to kill him twice on the sets of the film.

Meanwhile, the official trailer of Captain has been showered with oodles of praise by netizens. So far, it has garnered more than 52 lakh views on YouTube.

One user expressed, “OMG…no words just goosebumps..really felt like watching a trailer of Hollywood movie..hats off. This going to be huge.”

Another commented, “Amazing. Yes, the VFX won’t match Hollywood, but Indian cinema is moving in the right direction. And everyone should support this.. excited to watch this movie in a nearby theatre. Also, can someone give me the list of must-watch south movies?”

Check out the trailer of Captain below:



Alongside Arya, the star cast of Captain also boasts of Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simran, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman, Raj Bharath, Gokulnath and Thiagarajan, among others. Shakti Soundar Rajan has not only helmed the film but also penned its screenplay. The sci-fi actioner has been produced under the banner of The Show People. D Imman has composed the background score and music for Captain while S. Yuva has carried out its cinematography. The makers of Captain have sold its streaming rights to the OTT platform Zee5.

