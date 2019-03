'Captain Marvel' Audiences Get The Ultimate Surprise From Brie Larson; Watch Video

#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/TP7Nt8KkiE — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 10, 2019

BREAKING!! #CaptainMarvel made a huge $455m worldwide this w/e! That’s the biggest March opening ever, the 2nd-biggest superhero movie opening & the 6th-biggest worldwide opening ever! And that brings the worldwide total for all 21 MCU movies to almost $18 BILLION! #BrieLarson pic.twitter.com/9cIs9CEsNT — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 10, 2019

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson made a surprise landing at a Saturday night screening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest outing. The Oscar-winning actress of Captain Marvel stopped by a Clifton movie theater to surprise fans on opening weekend.Marvel shared a clip of Larson arriving at a theatre dressed in a Captain Marvel-themed sweatsuit while sipping on a giant cup featuring her own face."Hey.... I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself," Larson quipped before thanking the audience for coming out for the film's opening weekend. "So, thank you so much for coming, you guys are so awesome to come on opening weekend," she said.The Marvel superhero also helped fans get their popcorn and soda at the theatre.The film, released past Friday, is the origin story of Carol Danvers. The film has already collected USD 455 million worldwide and become the second biggest superhero movie opening and the sixth biggest worldwide opening ever, as per Hollywood film trade analyst and film critic Scott Mantz.