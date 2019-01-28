Captain Marvel Beats Avengers Endgame Heroes, Becomes Most Powerful Superhero in MCU: Kevin Feige

Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said Brie Larson character will now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.Captain Marvel is the first female-led superhero film of the franchise that brings the origin story of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.Talking more about a long due film based on a female superhero Feige continued, "we have always had powerful female characters and heroes in our films. But having a female superhero franchise title character for the first time feels overdue, and it's something that we have been excited about for a long time and we can't wait to deliver it to the world."The film is set in the 1990s and is based on the comic book series, first published in 1967. In the film, Brie Larson as Danvers will be in possession of her powers which she gets after her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. A former US Air Force fighter pilot, Danvers had left the planet to join Starforce, an elite Kree military team, and upon her return, she retraces her time she had spent on earth.The trailer released earlier gave a glimpse of Jude Law's Mar-Vell and Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson, who was last seen in 2011's The Avengers.The film will also feature Lee Pace's Ronan and Djimon Hounsou's Korath. Both the characters were first introduced in the Guardians of the Galaxy.Earlier this month, Marvel Studios treated their fans with a special look of Captain Marvel. In the 1 minute 30 second long trailer we see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel taking on Skrulls and Kree. In the meantime, Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who is all young and has both the eyes functional, asks Carol Danvers to prove that she's not a shapeshifter. And as her proof, Danvers blows up a door behind Fury confusing him further. By the end, the two join hands to turn down Skrulls and Kree and save the Earth.Captain Marvel will release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.(With inputs from IANS)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.