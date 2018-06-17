GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Captain Marvel Becomes First Major Comic-Book Movie with a Female Composer

Music composer Pinar Toprak is on board to work on superhero movie "Captain Marvel", scheduled to release in March 2019.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Music composer Pinar Toprak is on board to work on superhero movie Captain Marvel, scheduled to release in March 2019.

Toprak, who penned additional music for the DC film Justice League, is the first female composer to score a major comic-book movie, reports variety.com.

Captain Marvel also happens to be about a female superhero (played by Brie Larson).

Toprak said in a social media post: "It's an incredible honour to be a part of the Marvel Universe… I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one."

She also thanked directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck "for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime" and Marvel music supervisor Dave Jordan.


