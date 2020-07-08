Captain Marvel Brie Larson Launches YouTube Channel, Says She Has Been an 'Introvert with Asthma'

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is all set to explore the digital world and has launched her YouTube channel. She says she will use the medium to share "a little bit more about" herself.

"YouTube has been a place where I have learned so much," she said in the introduction clip, adding, "Whether it's been how to use my printer or it's been watching how to be a considerate activist, this is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter."

The video goes on to showcase an array of guests who will be making appearances in upcoming videos, and the list also also includes her grandmother.

Larson also confesses in the video that she has been an introvert all her life. "For me, my baseline has been, I'm an introvert with asthma. Like, that's been my story for myself... I'm introverted, I'm scared, I have social anxiety. And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, 'Woah, I'm not that anymore'," she shared.

In the caption for her debut post, Larson wrote, "Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined - make sure to follow them ... Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I'm so excited about this journey -- be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want or don't. It's up to you!"

Her first video already has more than 1.2 million views. Watch it here: