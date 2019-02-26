English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Loves India and Indian Food
Captain Marvel will release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Image: Instagram/Brie Larson
Loading...
Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is a huge fan of India, and says she loves all the colours of the country.
"I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickle, I can eat a lot of pickle," Larson said.
"There's just a lot of colour and brightness and a lot of dancing," added the actress, who had earlier shot romantic comedy Basmati Blues in India.
She had previously shared her admiration for the country through Instagram in 2016. She opened about her India trip in an interview to Star Sports India, read a statement.
On the professional front, Larson is excited for Marvel Studios's Captain Marvel, which introduces the MCU's first stand-alone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson.
Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers's journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.
Captain Marvel will release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickle, I can eat a lot of pickle," Larson said.
"There's just a lot of colour and brightness and a lot of dancing," added the actress, who had earlier shot romantic comedy Basmati Blues in India.
She had previously shared her admiration for the country through Instagram in 2016. She opened about her India trip in an interview to Star Sports India, read a statement.
On the professional front, Larson is excited for Marvel Studios's Captain Marvel, which introduces the MCU's first stand-alone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson.
Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers's journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.
Captain Marvel will release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- Double Clasico Could be Pivotal for Barcelona - Clement Lenglet
- Cartwright Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion During Domestic Match
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here
- Here's How to Spot The Terrorist Camps on Google Maps Which IAF Mirage-2000 Jets Destroyed Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results