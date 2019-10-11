Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson Says Marvel Women Are Passionate About an All-female Movie

Brie Larson said her counterparts have already expressed their desire to star in an all-female film to Marvel Studios top boss Kevin Feige.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 7:56 AM IST
'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson Says Marvel Women Are Passionate About an All-female Movie
Avengers endgame pic, brie larson. courtesy of instagram

Brie Larson has said that the women stars of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are really "passionate" and look forward to an all-female "Avengers" ensemble.

Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo had teased a team-up of major women characters from the MCU in their film "Avengers: Endgame", when every female superhero -- from Valkyrie to Pepper Potts -- combined forces and fought supervillain Thanos.

Talking to Variety, Larson said her counterparts have already expressed their desire to star in an all-female film to Marvel Studios top boss Kevin Feige.

"A lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this,'" Larson said.

"What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we're really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen," she added.

Marvel Studios has long been criticised for not treating its women characters at par with their male counterparts. But the studio has started to address this, starting with Larson's "Captain Marvel" and a stand alone on "Black Widow".

