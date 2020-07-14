'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson's Grandmother Has Suggestion for Her Next YouTube Video

Brie Larson has recently started her YouTube channel amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been vocal on social media about the virus spread and has been constantly urging fans to stay indoors and be safe by taking necessary precautions. She has also been voicing concerns of the Black community in the US during the George Floyd protests and now Brie's YouTube channel is gaining attention.

Brie's channel has over 2,37,000 subscribers subscribers on YouTube already and the actress recently shared a video concept that her grandmother wants her to work on for the next video. Brie shared a snap of a message she received from her grandmother which read, "If you still looking for ideas I thought of this one if you haven't done it before. 'How do you prepare yourself physically and emotionally for each role you play'."

In a video released on July 2, Larson made her YouTube debut and announced her channel. In the launch video, Brie said, "YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it’s been, like, how to use my printer, or it’s been watching, like, how to be a considerate activist, this is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter," reported pajiba.com.

YouTube has become another means for a celebrity to extend their reach. Actors try to engage with fans outside of their professional work and social media has come a long way in making them accessible to millions across the globe.