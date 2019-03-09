English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Captain Marvel Can Bring Avengers and X-Men Together, Streaming Now are Triple Frontier & Turn Up Charlie
Marvel's first female-led superhero film starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Captain Marvel released this Friday along with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla.
Marvel's first female-led superhero film starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Captain Marvel released this Friday along with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla.
Marvel's first female-led superhero film starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel released this Friday along with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla. While Captain Marvel goes around the transformation of Carol Danvers from an elite member of the Kree Starforce to finally take up the armour of the MCU's strongest superhero. Badla is about a lawyer imploring his client to look closer and harder at what’s in front of them in order to spot the clue that could prove her innocence.
In case, you plan to spend the weekend at the comfort of your place binging popular shows available on the streaming giants, who can watch Ben Affleck's Triple Frontier or Zee5's The Lovely Mrs. Mukherjee.
Also, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's Grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal is tying the knot with Tamil actor Arya and the pre-wedding celebrations have begun.
This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.
Captain Marvel has debuted as the first female-led superhero film of Marvel and is expected to change the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) in so many ways. Being much more than possible a secret weapon in Avengers: Endgame, she starts a new phase in MCU. It is probable that she may connect the scattered multiverses in the franchise like Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.
Read: Why Captain Marvel is Crucial for Avengers: Endgame and How She Can Bring X-Men in Future Films
Sujoy Gosh is back with another intriguing thriller Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Giving three out of five stars, News18's Rajeev Masand in the film's review wrote, "The film’s zig-zag plotting is its biggest strength although it’s not especially hard to figure out the ending. Yet Ghosh keeps the suspense at boiling point and the viewer invested in the outcome. You could put it down to the film’s crisp pace, or to the cast who work hard to pull off their roles convincingly."
Read: Badla Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Film Is an Engrossing Thriller
Considering the number of new shows and movies Netflix drops every week, it is indeed difficult to filter out the ones worth watching. We make it easy for you, by sorting out a bunch of titles from different genres, so you can pick the ones most appealing to you. Read on to know this week's pick for Streaming Now.
Read: Streaming Now: Ben Affleck in Triple Frontier, Idris Elba in Turn Up Charlie
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's grandniece and Shivaay fame actress Sayyeshaa Saigal is all set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Arya. The pre wedding celebrations have begun and actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Sooraj Pancholi among others lined up to join the couple on their sangeet.
Read: Inside Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's Grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's Pre-wedding Ceremony, See Pics & Video
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted by the Indian agencies in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, has been spotted in London. He has changed his look — handle bar mustache, long hair and an Ostrich Hide jacket worth Rs 8 lakh. Ever since Nirav Modi made an appearance, his Ostrich Hide jacket has been making waves on social media.
Read: Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
