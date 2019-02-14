English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Captain Marvel Director Anna Boden: Waiting for Day When Woman Directing Superhero Film Won't be News Worthy
Anna Boden says she is waiting for the day when women filmmakers directing an action-packed superhero film will be a routine and not something headline worthy.
Image courtesy: Marvel studios/ Twitter
Loading...
Anna Boden says she is waiting for the day when women filmmakers directing an action-packed superhero film will be a routine and not something headline worthy.
Boden, who has co-directed the first female-fronted Marvel superhero film Captain Marvel along with Ryan Fleck, said making a film on a character which already enjoys an immense fan following was an amazing experience for her.
"This is the movie I really wanted to be a part of. It has been really amazing to work on this canvas with a character that so many people care so much about.
"But it's 2019... And every body here looks for the day when it is not news worthy that a woman is directing this kind of movie," Boden said at a press conference on Thursday.
Captain Marvel features Brie Larson in the titular role alongside Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch.
The film, which will hit the theatres in India on March 8, also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.
The team, including Larson, Jackson, Chan and directors Boden and Fleck, is currently promoting the film in Singapore.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Boden, who has co-directed the first female-fronted Marvel superhero film Captain Marvel along with Ryan Fleck, said making a film on a character which already enjoys an immense fan following was an amazing experience for her.
"This is the movie I really wanted to be a part of. It has been really amazing to work on this canvas with a character that so many people care so much about.
"But it's 2019... And every body here looks for the day when it is not news worthy that a woman is directing this kind of movie," Boden said at a press conference on Thursday.
Captain Marvel features Brie Larson in the titular role alongside Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch.
The film, which will hit the theatres in India on March 8, also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.
The team, including Larson, Jackson, Chan and directors Boden and Fleck, is currently promoting the film in Singapore.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Isn’t It Romantic Movie Review: Prisoner of the Stereotypes It Makes Fun Of
- Valentine's Day: 8 Bollywood Songs That'll Make You Say, ‘Single Rehne De’
- Valentine's Day: Deepika-Ranveer to Kim-Kanye, 10 Stylish Celebrity Couples Who Set Temperature Soaring
- TRAI Must Explain to the Delhi High Court Why Cable And DTH Users Can Now Select Channels By 31 March
- Gully Boy Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Getting Unbelievably Positive Reactions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results