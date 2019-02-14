LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Captain Marvel Director Anna Boden: Waiting for Day When Woman Directing Superhero Film Won't be News Worthy

Anna Boden says she is waiting for the day when women filmmakers directing an action-packed superhero film will be a routine and not something headline worthy.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Captain Marvel Director Anna Boden: Waiting for Day When Woman Directing Superhero Film Won't be News Worthy
Image courtesy: Marvel studios/ Twitter
Loading...
Anna Boden says she is waiting for the day when women filmmakers directing an action-packed superhero film will be a routine and not something headline worthy.

Boden, who has co-directed the first female-fronted Marvel superhero film Captain Marvel along with Ryan Fleck, said making a film on a character which already enjoys an immense fan following was an amazing experience for her.

"This is the movie I really wanted to be a part of. It has been really amazing to work on this canvas with a character that so many people care so much about.

"But it's 2019... And every body here looks for the day when it is not news worthy that a woman is directing this kind of movie," Boden said at a press conference on Thursday.

Captain Marvel features Brie Larson in the titular role alongside Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch.

The film, which will hit the theatres in India on March 8, also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.

The team, including Larson, Jackson, Chan and directors Boden and Fleck, is currently promoting the film in Singapore.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram