LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Captain Marvel Earns Rs 40 Crores Over the Weekend in India, Badla Collects Rs 22 Cr

Box Office India reported that Captain Marvel records the best opening of 2019.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Captain Marvel Earns Rs 40 Crores Over the Weekend in India, Badla Collects Rs 22 Cr
Box Office India reported that Captain Marvel records the best opening of 2019.
Loading...
Captain Marvel, Marvel's first female-led superhero starring Brie Larson is going strong at the box office. In the opening weekend, the film collected over, Rs 40 crore nett in India. However, in terms of box office collection, the film is far behind Marvel's last release, Avengers: Infinity War which raked in Rs 95 crore nett approx.

Box Office India reported that the Hollywood sci-fi superhero film records the best opening of 2019. Captain Marvel revolves around Brie Larson's transformation from Carol Danvers to an elite member of the Kree Starforce and finally taking up the armour of the MCU's strongest superhero. The film also features Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law in pivotal roles.

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is doing decent business too. The film collected Rs 22.75 crore nett over the weekend. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Badla is a success story... Glowing word of mouth converts into footfalls, consolidates its BO status... Metros/multiplexes splendid... Tier-2 cities join the party on Day 2 and 3... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 23.20 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 27.38 cr."




He also informed that the film surpassed the box office collections of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 102 Not Out and Pink. Giving away the figures, he wrote, "#Badla has surpassed *opening weekend* biz of #Pink and #102NotOut..2019: #Badla ₹ 23.20 cr. 2016: #Pink ₹ 21.51 cr. 2018: #102NotOut ₹ 16.65 cr. India biz."




The film has received a positive response from audience and critics alike. News 18's Rajeev Masand gave three out of five stars to the film and wrote, "The film’s zig-zag plotting is its biggest strength although it’s not especially hard to figure out the ending. Yet Ghosh keeps the suspense at boiling point and the viewer invested in the outcome. You could put it down to the film’s crisp pace, or to the cast who work hard to pull off their roles convincingly."

Follow @news18movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram