First Photos of Brie Larson as MCU's Captain Marvel is Here; See Pics

Welcome to the world, Carol Danvers! #CaptainMarvel



The wait has finally come to an end. Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel's first look is out and fans cannot stop discussing and going gaga about it. On late Wednesday night, Entertainment Weekly released the first look of one of the most awaited films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Brie Larson aka Carol Danvers dressed in a superhero costume, introduced as 'the galaxy's newest and most powerful star'.Captain Marvel was introduced to the fans by Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury)in the post-credit scene just before Thanos turned half the world into dust with just a snap of his finger.Besides Captain Marvel, fans also get a glimpse of the Skrulls, Jude Law, in the role commander of Starforce and Lashana Lynch who plays Maria Rambeau. IN fact, some fans believe that with this, some old Marvel characters will also return including Nick Fury, who will be seen in his younger avatar.But, before Captain Marvel unites with the Avengers - Earth's mightiest heroes -- to defeat Thanos, she'll narrate her story, adventures with friends and foes in the first-ever solo female-led movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Here's the first look of Captain Marvel.According to the entertainment portal, Carol Danvers will already have powers since the beginning. The captain will join the elite military team Starforce on the Kree planet of Hala. Djimon Hounsou from Guardians of the Galaxy and Gemma Chan from Crazy Rich Asians will be a part of her team.The film is slated for release in March 2019.