Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
Directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, 'Captain Marvel' is set in 1995, predating the events of the first Iron Man film.
A still from Captain Marvel Trailer 2 (YouTube)
The first screening of Captain Marvel has reportedly taken place for Disney employees at the studio lot in Burbank, generating a positive reaction to one character in particular.
According to Collider’s sources, it wasn’t Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury or any of the big stars who stole the show. Apparently it was Carol Danvers’ ginger cat, Goose, who outshined everybody.
Collider Editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub tweeted: “Hearing #CaptainMarvel screened.
“After it ended everyone was talking about the cat. Stole the show. Must. See. This. Movie. Stat.”
Directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, Captain Marvel is set in 1995, predating the events of the first Iron Man film which kicked off the whole MCU in 2008.
Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Larson's character would now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.
Captain Marvel is the first female-led superhero film of the franchise that brings the origin story of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.
Talking more about a long due film based on a female superhero Feige continued, "we have always had powerful female characters and heroes in our films. But having a female superhero franchise title character for the first time feels overdue, and it's something that we have been excited about for a long time and we can't wait to deliver it to the world."
Hearing #CaptainMarvel screened. After it ended everyone was talking about the cat. Stole the show. Must. See. This. Movie. Stat. pic.twitter.com/WRozSmpbdX— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2019
-
