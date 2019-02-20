Captain Marvel First Screening: Viewers Call It 'Trippy & Mysterious' Marvel Adventure

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is a mixed bag. First half is slow and uninspired. Second half much better. Feels like directors could not escape Marvel formula. Mendelson steals the move. VfX of full Marvel powers much better than trailers. — Gregory Ellwood - Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) February 20, 2019

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019

CAPTAIN MARVEL isn’t what I expected based on marketing. It’s pretty much an “all in” cosmic space movie. Also, it’s a lot weirder than I expected. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome as Talos. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

Realized something half way through #CaptainMarvel...the de-aging technology being used has become so seamless that I forgot it was being used. We are on the precipice of something both exciting and scary. Can only imagine what Scorsese will do with it in 'The Irishman'. pic.twitter.com/JvYbobhoXp — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 20, 2019

Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions:



1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019