3-min read

Captain Marvel First Screening: Viewers Call It 'Trippy & Mysterious' Marvel Adventure

Captain Marvel, the first female led superhero film from Marvel was recently screened in Los Angles and the first reactions have started pouring in on social media.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Captain Marvel First Screening: Viewers Call It 'Trippy & Mysterious' Marvel Adventure
Image courtesy: Marvel studios/ Twitter
Captain Marvel, the first female led superhero film from Marvel was recently screened in Los Angles and the first reactions have started pouring in on social media.

While some have been calling it Carol Danvers as the most relatable superhero, fans can't stop talking how the film is loaded with easter eggs explaining theories from previous MCU films. The early reactions state that the film is 'retro, trippy & mysterious'.

Check out some of the responses:




























Directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, Captain Marvel features Brie Larson in the titular role, predating the events of the first Iron Man film which kicked off the whole MCU in 2008.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.

Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Larson's character would now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.

