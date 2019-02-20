Captain Marvel First Screening: Viewers Call It 'Trippy & Mysterious' Marvel Adventure
Captain Marvel, the first female led superhero film from Marvel was recently screened in Los Angles and the first reactions have started pouring in on social media.
Image courtesy: Marvel studios/ Twitter
While some have been calling it Carol Danvers as the most relatable superhero, fans can't stop talking how the film is loaded with easter eggs explaining theories from previous MCU films. The early reactions state that the film is 'retro, trippy & mysterious'.
Check out some of the responses:
#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019
Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019
Captain Marvel is a mixed bag. First half is slow and uninspired. Second half much better. Feels like directors could not escape Marvel formula. Mendelson steals the move. VfX of full Marvel powers much better than trailers.— Gregory Ellwood - Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) February 20, 2019
Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019
#CaptainMarvel: Well, Thanos is fucked.— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) February 20, 2019
Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019
CAPTAIN MARVEL isn’t what I expected based on marketing. It’s pretty much an “all in” cosmic space movie. Also, it’s a lot weirder than I expected. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome as Talos.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019
Realized something half way through #CaptainMarvel...the de-aging technology being used has become so seamless that I forgot it was being used. We are on the precipice of something both exciting and scary. Can only imagine what Scorsese will do with it in 'The Irishman'. pic.twitter.com/JvYbobhoXp— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 20, 2019
Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions:— Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019
1. Cat people will love this movie.
2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.
3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.
4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️
Directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, Captain Marvel features Brie Larson in the titular role, predating the events of the first Iron Man film which kicked off the whole MCU in 2008.
Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.
Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Larson's character would now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Turns Into Meme and She's Laughing With Fans
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
- 'I Condemn Pulwama Attack': Pakistani Women Say #NoToWar By Launching #AntiHateChallenge
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch: Here’s How to Watch The Live Stream
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s