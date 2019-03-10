LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Captain Marvel Gets the Best Opening of 2019, Badla Picks Up Pace at Box Office

Marvel's first female-led superhero Captain Marvel records the best opening of 2019 at the box office in India.

Updated:March 10, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
So far, 2019 had films like Gully Boy and Total Dhammal that opened to good numbers at the box office, but again, it's a Hollywood sci-fi superhero film that takes the best opening. Marvel's first female-led superhero Captain Marvel records the best opening of 2019 at the box office, reports, Box Office India.

"The collections (of Captain Marvel) may not reach the levels of Gully Boy or Total Dhamaal but that is because it has been released on far lesser screens but the occupancy is better. Both the Hindi releases were well over 3000 while this film is just 1900 screens," the report added.

On day one and two, Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson starrer Captain Marvel went on to collect around 13.50-14 crore nett individually, which makes a two day total of 26.50 crore nett.

Giving away the details of the first day collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Hollywood scores yet again... #CaptainMarvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the BO... Packs a superb total [double digits] on Day 1... Overpowers *all* titles - new as well as holdover - by a margin... Fri ₹ 12.75 cr... Gross BOC: ₹ 15.18 cr... India biz." (sic)




On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla had a decent opening and on day one the film collected Rs. 5 crores. "#Badla goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Picked up speed late afternoon onwards at metros, with appreciable growth in evening... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Should witness substantial growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz. Gross: ₹ 5.94 cr," tweeted Adarsh.




Sujoy Gosh's directorial is picking up the pace at the box office and is expected to take the business to 8.25 crore nett and a two day two total of 13.25 crore nett.
