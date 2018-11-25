GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Captain Marvel is a Big Moment for Diversity, Says Ben

Actor Ben Mendelsohn, who is featuring in an upcoming "Captain Marvel" movie, believes that the film will lead to more diversity in the movie industry.

IANS

Updated:November 25, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Entertainment Weekly/ Twitter
Actor Ben Mendelsohn, who is featuring in an upcoming
"Captain Marvel" movie, believes that the film will lead to more diversity in the movie industry.

In an interview to hollywoodreporter.com, Ben said: " "I think we have something really special here, and that all comes from a finely crafted script, it's absolutely beautiful.

"Obviously this is a big moment for Marvel, and hopefully a sweeping change for inclusion and diversity in the industry."

Ben will be seen playing the part of Talos, leader of an alien invasion of Earth in the film.

The movie, which is the first to feature a solo female hero (Brie Larson as Captain Marvel), is being produced by Nate Moore. It also features Marvel Studios' first female director, Anna Boden.
