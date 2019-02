Captain Marvel is Having 'These Memories' But She Can't Tell If They are Real

Stakes on Captain Marvel are high as the female superhero is touted to save the Earth and its mightiest heroes from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. But before that, she has her own battle to fight.In a new video teased by Marvel, Brie Larson who essays the role of Carol Danvers is having 'these memories', but she can't figure out if they are real. In the second trailer of the film, we learn that she is found nearly dead, with no memory of her previous life. After her crash landing, Danvers wants to know all about her unexplained past on the Earth. She is seen discussing this with her Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and during her conversation, she exclaims that 'something in her past is the key to all this'.Marvel also released a new poster showing Brie going "Higher. Further. Faster.".Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had said Brie Larson character will now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.The film is set in the 1990s and is based on the comic book series, first published in 1967. In the film, Brie Larson as Danvers will be in possession of her powers which she gets after her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. A former US Air Force fighter pilot, Danvers had left the planet to join Starforce, an elite Kree military team, and upon her return, she retraces her time she had spent on earth.The film also features Jude Law as Mar-Vell and Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Lee Pace's Ronan and Djimon Hounsou's Korath. Both the characters were first introduced in the Guardians of the Galaxy.Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is set to hit the US theatres on March 8.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.