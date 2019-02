Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here

Marvel is all set to release its first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel. To keep the buzz around the film strong, Brie Larson who plays the titular role shared the first clip from her upcoming film on social media.In the 45 second clip, half-human, half-Kree Carol Danvers can be seen performing a major action sequence atop a train. In the video, while Danvers goes on to take down a man that appears to be a Skrull, a much younger Samuel L Jackson and Phil Coulson follow the suite on the road. Just in time, the two inform Captain Marvel about the tunnel ahead and our superhero shoots laser beams blasting the tunnel and a hole in the train. Watch the clip here:Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said Brie Larson character will now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.The film is set in the 1990s and is based on the comic book series, first published in 1967. In the film, Brie Larson as Danvers will be in possession of her powers which she gets after her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. A former US Air Force fighter pilot, Danvers had left the planet to join Starforce, an elite Kree military team, and upon her return, she retraces her time she had spent on earth.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.