LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here

Brie Larson who plays the titular role in Captain Marvel shared the first clip from her upcoming film on social media

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
Image courtesy: Marvel studios/ Twitter
Loading...
Marvel is all set to release its first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel. To keep the buzz around the film strong, Brie Larson who plays the titular role shared the first clip from her upcoming film on social media.

In the 45 second clip, half-human, half-Kree Carol Danvers can be seen performing a major action sequence atop a train. In the video, while Danvers goes on to take down a man that appears to be a Skrull, a much younger Samuel L Jackson and Phil Coulson follow the suite on the road. Just in time, the two inform Captain Marvel about the tunnel ahead and our superhero shoots laser beams blasting the tunnel and a hole in the train. Watch the clip here:

Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said Brie Larson character will now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.

The film is set in the 1990s and is based on the comic book series, first published in 1967. In the film, Brie Larson as Danvers will be in possession of her powers which she gets after her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. A former US Air Force fighter pilot, Danvers had left the planet to join Starforce, an elite Kree military team, and upon her return, she retraces her time she had spent on earth.

Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram