English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
Brie Larson who plays the titular role in Captain Marvel shared the first clip from her upcoming film on social media
Image courtesy: Marvel studios/ Twitter
Loading...
Marvel is all set to release its first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel. To keep the buzz around the film strong, Brie Larson who plays the titular role shared the first clip from her upcoming film on social media.
In the 45 second clip, half-human, half-Kree Carol Danvers can be seen performing a major action sequence atop a train. In the video, while Danvers goes on to take down a man that appears to be a Skrull, a much younger Samuel L Jackson and Phil Coulson follow the suite on the road. Just in time, the two inform Captain Marvel about the tunnel ahead and our superhero shoots laser beams blasting the tunnel and a hole in the train. Watch the clip here:
Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said Brie Larson character will now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.
The film is set in the 1990s and is based on the comic book series, first published in 1967. In the film, Brie Larson as Danvers will be in possession of her powers which she gets after her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. A former US Air Force fighter pilot, Danvers had left the planet to join Starforce, an elite Kree military team, and upon her return, she retraces her time she had spent on earth.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In the 45 second clip, half-human, half-Kree Carol Danvers can be seen performing a major action sequence atop a train. In the video, while Danvers goes on to take down a man that appears to be a Skrull, a much younger Samuel L Jackson and Phil Coulson follow the suite on the road. Just in time, the two inform Captain Marvel about the tunnel ahead and our superhero shoots laser beams blasting the tunnel and a hole in the train. Watch the clip here:
Ever since Captain Marvel was introduced in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War fans have been wondering if she's the stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor among others Avengers. Giving more clarity on the subject, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said Brie Larson character will now be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.
The film is set in the 1990s and is based on the comic book series, first published in 1967. In the film, Brie Larson as Danvers will be in possession of her powers which she gets after her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. A former US Air Force fighter pilot, Danvers had left the planet to join Starforce, an elite Kree military team, and upon her return, she retraces her time she had spent on earth.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results