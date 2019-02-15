LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Captain Marvel: Samuel L Jackson Reveals How Stan Lee Could Still Do Cameos in MCU Films

'Captain Marvel' follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful heroes.

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Samuel L Jackson, along with Brie Larson -- the lead star of Captain Marvel, and Crazy Rich Asians talent Gemma Chan, as well as Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck were at a press conference in Singapore for their only Asia stopover to promote the upcoming first female-driven MCU film.

During a fan Q&A session, Jackson, who plays the inimitable Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggested that despite the passing of comic book legend Stan Lee, the latter's tradition of appearing in a cameo in every Marvel movie could still continue.

“We generally ran into work, at premiers, occasionally he might show up on sets. I’ve been reading comic books all the time and so Stan has been one of the greatest influences on my life,” Jackson said, before adding, the way the studio scans the actors as they prepare for their roles, it could be possible to see Lee star in all Marvel movies till the end of time.

“We all feel Stan is going to be somewhere. I don’t know where he was in this particular film, when he’s going to show up or most of the other films. And I’m sure, the way they scan us, he might still end up in every Marvel movie we do. You’ll be shocked. They probably got a lot of stuff so they can stick Stan... anywhere," Jackson continued.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.

