1-min read

Captain Marvel Starring Brie Larson Begins Principal Shooting

Set for release in the US on March 8, 2019, Captain Marvel is co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson.

IANS

Updated:March 27, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
Image: Marvel/ Reuters
Marvel Studios has begun principal photography of Captain Marvel. The production is shooting in and around the greater Los Angeles area, which will also serve as the production base for the film, read a statement. The team will also shoot on location in Fresno, California, as well as locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The film has an ensemble of stars including Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Djimon Hounsou. The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, Captain Marvel continues the lineage of big-screen adventures chronicled in Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger and more. The most recent is Black Panther, which has set the box office on fire.

