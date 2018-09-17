English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Captain Raju, Malayalam Actor, Dies at 68
Captain Raju, whose real name is Raju Daniel, had acted in more than 500 films in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
File photo of Captain Raju.
Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Captain Raju passed away in Kochi on Monday. He was 68.
Captain Raju, whose real name is Raju Daniel, had acted in more than 500 films in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Mohanlal-starrer Nadodikkattu is among Captain Raju's most famous films. He was noted for his character roles as a villain.
In June, Captain Raju suffered a heart attack inside a flight and the aircraft was diverted to Muscat. He was later shifted to Kochi. He is survived by his wife and a son.
Captain Raju was born on Jun 27, 1950. He graduated from the Catholic College, Pathanamthitta. He had also worked in the Navy.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
