Captain Raju, Malayalam Actor, Dies at 68

Malayalam actor Captain Raju passed away in Kochi on Monday. He was 68.Captain Raju, whose real name is Raju Daniel, had acted in more than 500 films in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Mohanlal-starrer Nadodikkattu is among Captain Raju's most famous films. He was noted for his character roles as a villain.In June, Captain Raju suffered a heart attack inside a flight and the aircraft was diverted to Muscat. He was later shifted to Kochi. He is survived by his wife and a son.Captain Raju was born on Jun 27, 1950. He graduated from the Catholic College, Pathanamthitta. He had also worked in the Navy.