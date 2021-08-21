Captain Vikram Batra's Parents on Why They Liked Sidharth Malhotra as Their Son in Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is being hailed as one of the best war biopics of Hindi cinema in recent times. Captain Vikram Batra’s parents Giridhar Lal Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra say it was Shabbir Boxwalla who first came up with this idea. “He is a co-producer on the film; he met me and discussed it at length. I shared with him things about VIkram’s childhood, school, college, joining the Army and the war-period. After that, he approached Dharma Productions to produce the film along with him. That’s how Karan Johar came in," Mr Batra told ETimes.

Talking about the casting of the film, Mr Batra said, “There were many names that came up but eventually Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were finalised. Like us, Sidharth is a Punjabi Khatri. We were happy with the choice of casting him. Kiara Advani is a good actress who is coming up well. We were fine with her casting too. They had kept us in the loop about their casting."

They were kept in loop about the film and they are happy with the final product. “Shershaah’ is a very nice, well-made film. I think Sidharth and Kiara have done a very good job. Sidharth’s entry is very nice as well. Vishnuvardhan has directed it very well."

When asked if they are in touch with Vikram Batra’s soulmate Dimple Cheema, Mr Batra said, “She calls up about twice in a year on our respective birthdays."

Referring to Captain Vikram and Dimple’s strong relationship, Mr Batra said, “As long as my child is not going on the wrong track, I have always been a liberal father. Vikram had told us about Dimple and their intention of getting married. I told him that I was with them in their decision. I knew from the start that Dimple is a very respectful girl who understands relationships. After the Kargil war, we told her to get married as she has a life ahead. Her parents too told her the same. But she told us that she wouldn’t get married and live the rest of her life with Vikram’s memories."

