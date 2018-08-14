GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Captain's Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan's 83?

Kapil Dev has reportedly agreed to personally coach Ranveer Singh for a week in November.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
Kapil Dev has reportedly agreed to personally coach Ranveer Singh for a week in November.
(Image: News18)
In a country where cricket is nothing short of a national unifier, imagine the excitement surrounding a film on India’s unexpected World Cup win in 1983. To add to it, Ranveer Singh has been roped in to play Kapil Dev, who had captained the Indian team to glory.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the veteran cricketer has agreed to personally coach Ranveer for a week in November to ensure the actor gets his mannerisms and signature shots right. The film will begin shooting in December this year. The makers are on the lookout for the rest of the cast to play the other members of the team that defeated West Indies to get India its first World Cup.

Titled 83, the film will be directed by Kabir Khan. Produced by Reliance Entertainment, it is slated for release on April 10, 2020.




Talking about the sports drama, Ranveer had earlier told IANS, “83 is an incredible underdog story. It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history, the 1983 Cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and immortalising it on celluloid.”

Ranveer recently wrapped Gully Boy and is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara, will debut in Bollywood with Ranveer in Simmba.

