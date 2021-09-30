Car Registered in Kareena Kapoor Khan's Name Found in Possession of Fake Antique Dealer in Kerala

Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal has found to have been in possession of a luxury car registered in the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan. News18 got access to the registration documents of the Porsche Boxer registered in the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The registration certificate terms Randhir Kapoor as the father and the given address is of her apartment in Hill Road, Bandra, Mumbai.

Twenty luxury cars, including that of Kareena Kapoor Khan, are now in custody of Cherthala Police in Alapuzha District in Kerala. Police says Monson failed to bring his ownership certificates. It is not clear how Monson managed to take custody of the car without changing ownership.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Attends Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Birthday With Baby Jehangir Ali Khan

Last month, transport department officials in Bengaluru had seized over 10 luxury cars, which included brands like Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Porsche. Shockingly, one among them was registered in the name of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The transport department observed many imported cars were plying scot-free in Bengaluru city and road tax on those cars are not being paid. Following this observation, the transport department, alongwith the traffic police, conducted a joint operation and seized over 10 super cars.

They found many irregularities like no road tax, import duty, false registrations, forged documents and few cars with documents of old owner. Yes, that is where Amitabh Bachchan comes into the scene. He sold his Rolls Royce Phantom few years ago which was gifted to him by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. According to sources, Bachchan sold the Rs 3.5 crore worth Phantom in 2019 to Bengaluru based businessman Yousuf Shariff or Scrap Babu. He runs a real estate company named Umrah Developers in Bengaluru.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here