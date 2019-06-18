Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Make Their Relationship Insta Official

Three days after sharing a steamy video slip on Instagram celebrating Pride, model Cara Delevingne has revealed that she is in a relationship with Ashley Benson. Cara ignited the relationship rumours after sharing the Instagram clip, where she can be seen pulling the Pretty Little Liars actress close to her to share a passionate kiss.

While the video was more than enough to give people the reason for speculating about their relationship, Cara has also confirmed in an interview at TrevorLIVE Gala on Monday that she has been dating Ashley for quite some time.

Talking about the relationship, Cara revealed (via eonline.com), "I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?” However, despite revealing that she and Benson, 29, had been together for nearly a year, Cara refused to put a title on their romance. She said, “Sure, I don’t like the official thing, but it’s a little something."

The rumours about Cara and Ashley’s romance started making rounds last year. However, it has got a confirmation after they shared the steamy, make-out video. While the women first sparked dating rumours in August 2018 after they were spotted locking lips in London, Ashley later fueled speculation by wearing a necklace with the initials 'C' and 'A' on it. In September 2018, Ashley seemingly confirmed their relationship by commenting 'mine' under one of Cara’s Instagram photos.

Cara also made sure to thank Ashley at the TrevorLIVE Gala. She said, “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I need it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles."

