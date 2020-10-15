Cardi B Accidentally Leaks Nude Pic, Shuts up Troll Who Asked About Her Breasts

American rapper Cardi B accidentally shared a topless picture of herself on Instagram and upon realising the error, she deleted it from the platform. The post was shared on Tuesday and afterwards, the rapper called it accidental. However, before being deleted, the picture grabbed the attention of Instagram users and some started sending inappropriate comments to Cardi.

In one of comments, the screenshot of which was also shared by Cardi B on her Twitter handle, a man inappropriately asked the rapper about her breast. Not the one to get disheartened at the brutal trolling, Cardi shut the troll down with her response that spoke about how a woman’s body changes after motherhood.

Cardi answering a fan about why her areolas. Yes, that was an actual sentence I had to type out because a man decided to be in women’s business. pic.twitter.com/GRqBOJ9T3s — Fan Account | #BLM (@BardiUpdatess) October 13, 2020

On October 14, a day after mistakenly sharing her topless picture, she also posted an audio on her Twitter handle.

This audio makes it clear that the reactions on the accidental post of the topless photo has disturbed her, but she is trying to rise above it. In the audio, she can be heard saying, “You know what, I'm never going to beat myself up about it.”

Several women have come out in support of Cardi B. In a show of solidarity, many women are sharing the picture of their bare breast using the hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi.

The American rapper who has faced rude comments since her picture surfaced on the internet seems overwhelmed with the support expressed by other women and has been retweeting the supportive posts.

Since the accidental picture was posted and deleted, Cardi has posted several stories and pictures on the video and photo sharing app. On October 15, she posted some pictures from her 28th birthday celebration party, which happened on October 11.

On the personal front, the WAP singer is going through a divorce. In mid-September, saying that her marriage was irretrievably broken, Cardi filed for a divorce from her hip-hop star husband Offset.