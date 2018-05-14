Cardi B Deletes Instagram Account After Azealia Banks Feud

Cardi B has deleted her Instagram account after getting into a nasty social media feud with rapper Azealia Banks.Banks called the Bodak Yellow hitmaker a "illiterate, untalented rat" and "caricature of a black woman" during an interview with The Breakfast Club. She also referred to Cardi B as a "poor man's Nicki Minaj" and accused her of having a ghostwriter for "Bodak Yellow".Prior to deleting her social media account, Cardi B responded by sharing a video of Banks dancing to the song in a club. "The difference between you and me is that I've never pretended to be something I am not! I've made it to where I am for being myself and staying true to that," she wrote.In addition to deleting her Instagram, Cardi B also made her tweets "protected" and not available to the public.According to Billboard, shortly before deleting her account, the rapper also wrote, "I'm from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent."I never asked to be an example or a role model I don't want to change my ways because I'm famous that's why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. Im not apologising or kill myself because of who I am."