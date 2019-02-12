LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Cardi B Deletes Instagram After Ariana Grande's Indirect Twitter Rant Post Her Landmark Grammys Win

A day after making history by becoming the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album Grammy, Cardi B appears to have deleted (probably temporarily) her Instagram account.

Updated:February 12, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
A day after making history by becoming the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album Grammy, Cardi B appears to have deleted (probably temporarily) her Instagram account.

An Instagram search for the rapper, who goes by the handle "iamcardib", shows "User not found". According to a Twitter user, prior to taking down her account, Cardi B posted a rant on Instagram only to delete it minutes later.

In the clip, Cardi B can be heard defending her work on the album.

"It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That's not my style and that's not what I'm with. I don't support that. However, I'm seeing a lot of s**t today and I saw a lot of bulls**t last night... I work hard for my album. I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow' and everyone was like 'Cardi got snubbed...' Now it's a problem?! I locked myself in the studio for 3 months. Didn't go to sleep in my bed sometimes for four days, pregnant... while everybody was harassing me like, 'You can't do it... We know you're pregnant... Your career is over.'"

It comes after Cardi B won Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy at the 61st Grammys on Sunday, her first Grammy after receiving seven nominations. She beat out fellow nominees Nipsey Hussle; Pusha T and Travis Scott. Mac Miller, who passed away in September, was also nominated for Swimming.

Ariana Grande, who previously dated Mac Miller, appeared to indirectly take a dig at Cardi on her landmark win.

In since-deleted tweets, Grande posted: "trash," followed by "f***" and then "bull****."

Twitter users immediately began speculating as to whether Grande's tweets were in direct relation to the fact that Cardi beat her ex-boyfriend to the award.

Meanwhile, Cardi B teared up when thanking her 6-month-old daughter during her speech. She said, "I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter. When I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete. We were like, 'We have to get this album done so I can shoot these videos while I'm still not showing.' And it was very long nights." Cardi B was also nominated for best record, best pop duo/group performance, best rap performance and producer of the year.

