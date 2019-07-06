Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cardi B Desperately Asks Fans to Return Her Wig After She Throws It Into Crowd During Gig

A video from the event shows Cardi B down on her knees onstage as she rips her wig off mid-song and throws it into the audience, leaving excited fans to fight it out for the souvenir.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
Cardi B is making headlines yet again. The singer did something very strange when she took to the stage for day one of Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London on Friday. The I Like It hitmaker threw her wig into the crowd during her headliner act and continued performing. But now it seems like she wants her wig back and guess what, she is literally begging her fans on Twitter to return it.

A video from the event shows Cardi B down on her knees onstage as she rips her wig off mid-song and throws it into the audience, leaving excited fans to fight it out for the souvenir.

“I GOT CARRIED AWAY... I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” Cardi B later tweeted.

One fan wrote, "Can’t lie, you’re wig probably been sold as we speak." Another wrote, "girl I ain't giving that sh** back it’s my first expensive wig."

Here's how fans are reacting to Cardi B's tweet:

Meanwhile, the American singer slayed in an orange leotard that featured tasselled detailing as she entertained the crowd during her gig. She teamed her outfit with a pair of nude fishnet tights and thigh-high orange boots.

