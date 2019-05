Cardi B Finds An Even More Graphic Way to Shoot Down Billboard Red Carpet Malfunction Claims

Cardi B is a bold woman. She feels strongly, expresses even harder. Nothing haters say goes past her. She's time and again used social media to talk directly at criticism, body-shaming and any kind of trolling she's been subject to. The Grammy winning rapper has done it again, after photos of her from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet pointed at an apparent wardrobe malfunction.A photo of the Money rapper with her husband, Offset, holding her leg up in the air on the red carpet went viral after some fans pointed out that she may have been showing off more than she realized. While she was wearing underwear in the NSFW photo, trolls doctored the image to make it look like she wasn't, reported Daily Mail An indignant Cardi B then took to Instagram to give trolls a lesson in anatomy, implying that the body part they claimed to be her genitalia was actually not. Addressing the photos circulating online, the 26-year-old rapper stripped off to just a tiny thong and recorded a video during a mid-ceremony costume change at the Billboard Awards.She went on to deny that she revealed too much in the snap making its way around social media. She even referred to her previous profession of a stripper, saying that she may have exposed herself then, but not anymore.But the explicit video might have done more harm than good, as reports of Cardi B baring it all on Instagram started doing the rounds. It is no longer available on her Instagram page.Regardless of the drama, it was one of the biggest nights of Cardi's career as she won six awards including Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. The mother-of-one also took home the Top Hot 100 Song award for her collaboration with the band Maroon 5 on their smash hit Girl Like You.