Cardi B Gives Lap Dance to Husband on Stage, Snoop Dogg Wins Gospel Trophy at BET Awards
Offset's Migos won the Best Group award at BET, while the Album of the Year trophy went to Cardi B for Invasion of Privacy.
The 19th BET Awards, an annual event that celebrates the best in African-American culture, kicked off with a performance by the most-nominated artist of the night, Cardi B. The rapper, who won the best female hip-hop artist award, put up a performance in her signature style, keeping temperatures up with a lap dance for her husband, fellow artist and Migos member, Offset.
Migos won the Best Group award at BET, while the Album of the year trophy went to Cardi B for Invasion of Privacy. Beyonce won the Best female R&B/pop artist gong, while Bruno Mars took home Best male R&B/pop artist award.
There were moments in the awards night that created a lot of buzz on Sunday, including the one in which Snoop Dogg was named the winner in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational category. He won for his song Blessing Me Again, featuring Rance Allen, beating out established gospel artists Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond, as well as pop star Tori Kelly, reported CNN.
Twitter was also amazed that country star Billy Ray Cyrus took to the stage with the reigning rapper of country music Lil Nas X to perform his hit song Old Town Road. The song has stoked debate about whether it's country or hip hop.
Mary J Blige was presented with the lifetime achievement award by Rihanna and she performed a medley of her hits. "Mary J Blige, you have set the bar for relatable, timeless, classic music. You opened multiple doors for female artists in this industry. On behalf of all the women who came after you, like myself, thank you for being you, so we can feel comfortable being ourselves," Rihanna said on stage.
The carpet was blue at the awards in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead aged 33 in March. The rapper was also given the Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Humanitarian Awards. John Legend and DJ Khaled performed a musical tribute to Nipsey during the ceremony.
Watch Cardi B and Offset perform at the BET awards:
