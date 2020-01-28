Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cardi B Looks Like Nemesis Nicki Minaj After Surgery, Feel Trolls

Rapper Cardi B has sparked off plastic surgery rumours lately, and many netizens feel she resembles her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, now.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
Image courtesy: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj/ Instagram
Image courtesy: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj/ Instagram

Rapper Cardi B has sparked off plastic surgery rumours lately, and many netizens feel she resembles her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, now.

Cardi B stepped out for Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night, during which people noticed a difference in her physical features, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Many felt the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker had procedures performed on her face, including fillers and a nose job.

A user said, about her likeness to Minaj: "This is really mysterious why would Cardi go out to get her arch enemy's face put on hers? This is disturbing. I guess imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery."

The troll went on speculating what works have been done on Cardi B's face.

"Look at the nose contour and tip refinement 2019. Her bridge is naturally scooped out. It looks like fillers were added so that's not as harsh it looks like her cheeks and jaw were also softened up. She looks like she was eating some good ass cakes and pies for a few weeks," the troll said.

Another commented, "Her nose looks wider than usual now."

