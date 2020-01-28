Cardi B Looks Like Rival Nicki Minaj After Surgery, Salman Khan Snatches Fan's Phone at Goa Airport
Cardi B's Grammy appearance has sparked off plastic surgery rumours, angry Salman Khan snatches fan's phone as he tries to click a selfie. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Cardi B's Grammy appearance has sparked off plastic surgery rumours, angry Salman Khan snatches fan's phone as he tries to click a selfie. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Rapper Cardi B has sparked off plastic surgery rumours lately, and many netizens feel she resembles her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, now. Cardi B stepped out for Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night, during which people noticed a difference in her physical features.
Read: Cardi B Looks Like Nemesis Nicki Minaj After Surgery, Feel Trolls
Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone. He had reportedly arrived in the city for shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Read: Salman Khan Loses Cool, Snatches Fan's Phone at Goa Airport
Salman has recently shot the climax of Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai with Randeep Hooda. A report stated that the 20-minute-long climax will be designed with help of VFX technology and will cost a hefty amount of around Rs 7.5 crores.
Read: Salman Khan Starrer Radhe's Climax to Have VFX Sequence Worth Rs 7.5 crore
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala is the latest one to get evicted from the house. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she shared her thoughts about her co-contestants inside. Shefali justified Sidharth Shukla's anger and frustration towards Asim Riaz and said, "Just because he is older, maturity is expected from him."
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Post Eviction, Shefali Jariwala is All Praise for Sidharth, Calls Asim 'Ungrateful'
Yet another week of friends and family has commenced inside the Bigg Boss house, with evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana re-entering the sets. Her entry came as big surprise for Asim Riaz who showered her with kisses and even went down on his knees to propose marriage to her.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Enters House, Asim Riaz Proposes Marriage to Her
