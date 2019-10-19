Cardi B Once Drugged, Robbed Late Rapper Chinx Drugz

Rapper Cardi B has admitted that she used to drug and rob men in the past to pay bills, and one of her victims has now been revealed to be the late rapper Chinx Drugz. This was revealed during a recent interview on the Youtube channel M Reck, a friend of Chinx Drugz.

"When all that came out about Cardi B robbing n***as, I told you Chinx was a victim," the friend claimed.

Keeping the details, the interviewer said that he would release a follow-up interview and revealed what Cardi exactly did to the I'm a Coke Boy rapper.

Chinx, who joined rapper French Montana's Coke Boys Records in 2013, was killed after he was fatally shot in the torso during a drive-by shooting in Jamaica, in 2015. Two men have since been arrested in connection with the murder.

Cardi B had revealed in a 2016 video that she used to drug and rob men.

She said in Instagram Live at the time, "I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah yeah yeah, let's go back to this hotel,' and I drugged n****s up and I robbed them. That's what I used to do."

