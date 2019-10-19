Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Cardi B Once Drugged, Robbed Late Rapper Chinx Drugz

Rapper Cardi B has admitted that she used to drug and rob men in the past to pay bills.

IANS

Updated:October 19, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cardi B Once Drugged, Robbed Late Rapper Chinx Drugz
image of Cardi B, courtesy of Instagram

Rapper Cardi B has admitted that she used to drug and rob men in the past to pay bills, and one of her victims has now been revealed to be the late rapper Chinx Drugz. This was revealed during a recent interview on the Youtube channel M Reck, a friend of Chinx Drugz.

"When all that came out about Cardi B robbing n***as, I told you Chinx was a victim," the friend claimed.

Keeping the details, the interviewer said that he would release a follow-up interview and revealed what Cardi exactly did to the I'm a Coke Boy rapper.

Chinx, who joined rapper French Montana's Coke Boys Records in 2013, was killed after he was fatally shot in the torso during a drive-by shooting in Jamaica, in 2015. Two men have since been arrested in connection with the murder.

Cardi B had revealed in a 2016 video that she used to drug and rob men.

She said in Instagram Live at the time, "I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah yeah yeah, let's go back to this hotel,' and I drugged n****s up and I robbed them. That's what I used to do."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram