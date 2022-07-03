CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cardi B Reveals Her BTS Bias is Jimin, Raising Expectations for a Future Collaboration

Rapper Cardi B has revealed that her bias in BTS is vocalist Park Jimin,.

Cardi B had earlier revealed in an interview that she was up for a collaboration with BTS, but had to pass on the chance due to timing issues.

Entertainment Bureau

Cardi B recently released a new single, ‘Hot Sh*t,’ and held an ‘Ask Cardi’ Q&A session with her fans to celebrate it. During the session the rapper dropped a bunch of bombs, including her BTS bias. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker is a long-time BTS ARMY, and when a fans asked who her favourite member is, she responded with a photo of Jimin.

In the K-pop world, a bias is a favourite member of a fan in the band they love. It is clear how serious Cardi B is about her love for BTS. After learning about her bias, BTS fans are now hoping for a collaboration between Cardi B and Jimin, one of the four vocalists in BTS

However, the rapper had previously revealed that she’s not the South Korean group’s biggest fan in her household, it is her three-year-old daughter, Kulture.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Cardi B had shared that there are few things Kulture loves more than jamming out to BTS. “I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something. My daughter likes BTS a lot a lot. Like, ‘Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song.’ And it’s like, I already know what she’s talking about,” she had said.

In the same interview, Cardi B also revealed that she had to pass on a collaboration with the group due to a timing issue. “I was supposed to be on a record with them, but I had just released a record and then it was going to smash with the time,” she told Variety. “But I love them.”

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

