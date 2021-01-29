Cardi B Reviews Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, Says 'You was Amazing'

Pop singer Cardi B is in awe of actress Priyanka Chopra after watching her latest film The White Tiger. Taking to Twitter the singer shared how Priyanka left her crying and angry with her 'amazing' performance.

"White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it," read Cardi's tweet. Responding to her, Priyanka thanked her for the compliment. Adored by the actress' tweet, Cardi replied to Priyanka writing, "Yes You was so sweet and adorable. You was amazing."

"Kisses always mama! You the best," wrote Priyanka thanking Cardi.

Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it 🙏🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2021

The White Tiger is directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It stars Adarsh Gourav, with Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya in other pivotal roles.

After the release of the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanked fans for the positive response.

"Ending opening weekend with a full heart. I'm blown away by the love for #TheWhiteTiger's release on @netflix this weekend. Your support in watching this film has made it trend globally in the top 10 in less than 48 hours + counting. Thank you to every one of you who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for this incredible cast & crew," Priyanka shared on Instagram late on Sunday.

"I'm so emotional seeing such an amazing response globally to a movie with an all INDIAN star cast! Films led by visionaries challenge us and light fires in our collective souls. Thank you #AravindAdiga #RaminBahrani @mukul.deora @ava @netflix and all the amazingly talented players that made this movie possible and accessible to all," she added.

The actress continued: "I am so grateful for your support and for this remarkable film. THANK YOU @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao for being the best teammates."