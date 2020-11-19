Cardi B Slams Critics Who Questioned Her Billboard Woman of the Year Honour

American pop star and rapper Cardi B has had quite a year in 2020. From releasing a Billboard Hot 100 No.1 song WAP to separating from her husband Offset, she also voiced her political opinions in an already dramatic US Presidential election. To top it all off, the singer will be honoured by the Billboard for its Women in Music Awards.

However, many people criticised the honour being bestowed upon her and the Money singer fought off the critics in her typical style once again. Cardi B has taken to Instagram to slam those who criticised her winning the Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’ award. The 28 year-old singer has been the subject of criticism as she has only released one song in 2020, WAP, alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Responding to her haters, in a video posted to Instagram, Cardi listed the impact the song has had since its release back in August. Referring to her critics as crybabies, who say that’s like, ‘what? she only got one song,’ Cardi says, ‘yeah I got that song, b***h.’

She then lists out the recognition it has received and says that her single "sold the most, the one that was streamed the most, the one that had Republicans on Fox News crying about it." She goes on to shatter her critics in her typical dissing style and says, “The one that had your grandma popping her pu**y on TikTok. Yeah, b**ch, that one.”

She also said how she has used her platform in other ways in the past year, specifically by working with politicians like Democrat Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders and President-elect Joe Biden.

She said that for over a year, she has been influencing and using her platform for people to vote, not just when Joe Biden was going up against Trump. She mentioned how deeply involved she was with the entire political awareness process and informed her 78.1 million followers on Instagram about their senators. She went on to say that she has informed her followers about districts and midterm elections.

Cardi has been using her own money to meet up with candidates like Bernie Sanders. She ended her video by telling her critics that she will not change and they just have to deal with the savage person that she is.

Billboard is also honouring artists like Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Jessie Reyez and Dolly Parton, with Jennifer Lopez receiving the ‘Icon Award'.