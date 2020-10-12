Cardi B Spotted Kissing Offset at Her Birthday Party Days After Filing for Divorce from Him

American rapper and actor Cardi B and Offset sparked gossips of having reawakened their love after the two were spotted kissing each other at her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas recently. Even though Cardi B has officially filed for divorce on September 10, the two did not look like they were at odds as they publicly locked lips. Offset was even spotted getting cozy with Cardi B outside the nightclub after a night of partying with Megan Thee Stallion and DJ SpinKing, a report in The Daily Mail stated.

According to a report in People, the celebration carried on into the morning with Offset even sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos on his Instagram Story featuring Cardi B and her friends.

As per the report, at one time, Offset even placed his hand on Cardi B as she danced in front of him. The report adds that Cardi B even gave her ex a lap dance and Offset posted a video of the party on his Instagram page where he called the rapper-actor his “girl”

Offset even shared a lengthy message for Cardi B on her birthday on Instagram, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are an amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I know you live it up enjoy keep f***ing balling I’m lucky." (sic)

Reports state that after enjoying a massive four-tier cake at the club and partying for most of the night, Cardi B continued her festivities at a private home with her closest friends. The rapper even changed into a pair of light grey sweats in the middle of the party. However, she was not the only one in her group to make an outfit change, as evidenced by social media videos of her friends dancing into the wee hours in t-shirts and leggings.