Cardi B Thanks 'Haters' for Downloading Her Songs
The 25-year-old artiste on Sunday sang a medley of her hits to open the show and won the prize for Best New Artist. However, in a candid speech she took down her crtitics
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B thanked haters for downloading her songs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The 25-year-old artiste on Sunday sang a medley of her hits to open the show and won the prize for Best New Artist. However, in a candid speech she took down her crtitics, reports people.com.
After thanking her team, family and fans, she said: "I want to thank my haters too because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me".
The "Bodak Yellow" singer announced that her debut album is releasing in April.
Earlier this year, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, became the third artiste and first rapper to place her first three Billboard Hot 100 entries in the chart's Top 10 simultaneously, joining the Beatles and Ashanti in achieving the accomplishment.
