Cardi B to Shahid-Mira Kapoor, Celebrities Who Announced Their Pregnancy in Unique Ways

The lives of celebrities have always been a subject of great interest and speculation for their fans and followers. While a lot of them prefer to keep certain aspects of their personal lives under wrap, some do not shy away from taking unique paths to reveal them. Here, we talk about some popular celebrities who had a very out-of-the-box way of announcing their pregnancies.

Cardi B and Offset

American singer Cardi B is one of the latest celebrities to announce her pregnancy, and just like her music videos, she dropped the news with glam and pizzazz. On Sunday, June 27, she announced her second pregnancy with spouse rapper Offset, during a live performance with his hip hop group Migos, at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Interestingly, her first pregnancy was also announced in a live show, in August 2018 when she made an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Beyonce and Jay Z

If you think Cardi B’s pregnancy reveal on a live show was cool, let us tell you it was the global pop icon Beyonce who started the trend. She had announced her first pregnancy back in 2011 at the MTV Music Awards. After her live performance, she dropped her mic, unbuttoned her blazer and cradled her baby bump in front of the huge crowd, sending them into a frenzy.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents of daughter Misha in 2016. When the couple were expecting their second child, their son Zain, who was born in 2018, they took to Instagram and utilized the creative side of their mind to drop the news. Sharing a picture of Misha against a black backdrop that seemed like a blackboard, the couple had inscribed the words ‘big sister’, beside her, along with a drawing of some balloons.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020. In March that year, Perry revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her new song Never Worn White Thursday. Perry had confirmed the news during an Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, saying it was “probably the longest secret" she has “ever had to keep".

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Like his on-screen funny persona, Ritesh’s sense of humour off-screen can also leave his fans in splits. When he was expecting his second child with actress Genelia D’souza, he had a hilarious way of announcing it. Sharing an adorable picture of his firstborn on Twitter, he had written, “Hey guys, my Aai & Baba just gifted me a little brother. Now all my toys are his…- Love Riaan"

