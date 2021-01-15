Cardi B To Topline Paramount's 'Assisted Living'

Los Angeles: American rapper Cardi B has found her first movie as a lead with Paramount comedy”Assisted Living”. Cardi B, known for hit tracks like “Bodak Yellow”, “I Like It” and “WAP”, earlier had a minor appearance in Jennifer Lopez-starrer “Hustlers”.

Touted as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart”, the new movie is in the same vein as classics such as “Tootsie”, “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire”, reported Variety. Cardi B will essay the role of Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. “On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look her estranged grandmother’s nursing home,” the official plotline read.

The movie is based on an original spec script by “This Is Us” scribe Kay Oyegun. Temple Hill and Stephen Love are producing.