Cardi B to Welcome Second Child With Offset, Reveals Baby Bump in BET Awards Performance

American singer Cardi B is expecting her second child with her husband and rapper Offset, and just like her songs, her pregnancy announcement, too, dropped with style and pizzazz. On Sunday, she announced the pregnancy during a live performance with her husband’s hip hop group Migos, at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

The rapper did not shy away from flaunting her baby bump, and her black glittering bodysuit was designed to draw all the attention to her belly. Take a look at her performance:

Later, she took to her official Instagram account to announce the news. Fans and friends showered love on her post, as the news came to them unexpected.

Cardi B had married rapper Offset in 2017 in a secret ceremony, and the couple became parents to their daughter Kulture the same year. Since then, they have been having an on-off relationship.

Interestingly, her first pregnancy was also announced in a live show, in August 2018 when she made an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

